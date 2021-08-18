Raksha Bandhan 2021: 4 Ideas to wish your long distance brother

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. It is a day when brothers and sisters celebrate their unique bond and express their love for each other. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22, 2021. Owing to the pandemic and the restrictions, it might not be possible for some people this year to visit their brothers who are living in another city and personally wish them and tie a rakhi on their wrists.

But this shouldn’t dampen your spirits! We have for you some creative and fun ideas to wish your long distance brother and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him with enthusiasm and love! Have a look at 4 such ideas below.

Write them a letter

In this digital era and age, we have somehow forgotten the importance and the sheer charm of handwritten letters. So this Raksha Bandhan, write a heartfelt note to your long distance brother and send it to them by post to not let the pandemic and the restrictions dampen the festivities.

Wish them virtually

So what if you can’t wish them in person? Have a video chat with them and wish them virtually. You can even host a virtual Raksha Bandhan party with all your siblings to invoke the festive spirit.

Courier them a rakhi

The easiest and fastest way to send a rakhi to a long distance brother is to get it delivered at their doorstep. You can choose a rakhi from any of the e-commerce websites and add your brother‘s address so that it gets delivered to them on time.

Create a thoughtful video for them

Another great way of wishing your brother on Rakshabandhan is to create a warm and heartfelt video for them. You can include childhood pictures and memories that you two have shared till now and send the video to them through any of the social media apps.

