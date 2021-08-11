Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best gift ideas to make your sister feel special this Rakhi!

Raksha Bandhan, which is one of the most celebrated and oldest festivals of India is just around the corner! Celebrated on the day of the full moon in the month of Sravan according to the lunar calendar, it is the festival of brotherhood and the loving sibling bond. On this day each year, it is customary for girls and women to tie a rakhi on the wrists of their brothers, which is a sacred thread signifying her good wishes for his prosperity and the loving bond of a brother and sister.

On this auspicious day, which falls on August 22 this year, brothers vow to protect their sisters forever and always, and it is customary to give them a token of love and care in the form of a thoughtful gift. We realize that with the on-going pandemic, celebrations may not be as grand as they used to be, but you can still spend quality time with your sister and make her day special with a gift she would love!

If you are confused on what to get for your beloved sibling, and chocolates seem too mainstream, here are a few gifting ideas that your sister is bound to love!

1. Skincare Hampers

Every young woman cherishes her self-care days and me-time. Remind your hardworking sister that she deserves to take a break, give time to herself and relax every now and then! Show her you care with these indulgent skincare kits and beauty hampers to make her self-care routine all the more effective - she will love the thought behind it!

Kama Ayurveda Skincare Gift Box

₹ 1,500.00 – Buy Now.

mCaffeine Coffee De-stress Gift Kit

₹ 949.00 – Buy Now.

2. Fragrances

Fragrances are always an essential and very emotive aspect of a woman’s style. Believe it or not, your sister also puts in a good amount of thought on her regular scents, which is why a perfume would be a great gift for her! It will represent your love and her meaning in your life, and she will think of you every time she wears it!

Bella Vita Organic Perfume Gift Set for Women

₹ 485.00 – Buy Now.

Tommy Hilfiger Girl Favourite Things Set

₹ 2,730.00 – Buy Now.

Yardley London Morning Dew Gift Pack

₹ 599.00 – Buy Now.

3. Makeup

Does your sister love doing makeup? You may not always understand the need to wear makeup or why she spends hours perfecting it, but you know how much it means to her. Gift her the best makeup products this Raksha Bandhan to prove to her that behind all the playful, sarcastic jabs you throw at her is a loving brother who supports her passions and appreciates her creative side!

Lakme Festive Kit - 2 pc

₹ 284.00 – Buy Now.

Huda Beauty Rosegold Eyeshadow Palette

₹ 348.99 – Buy Now.

Swiss Beauty 100 Colours Eyeshadow Palette

₹ 810.00 – Buy Now.

4. Handbags

You cannot buy her happiness, but you can buy her a fabulous bag, and that is kind of the same thing! Ladies and their handbags are truly best friends, and chances are that your sister loves them too! If that is so, Rakhi is the perfect time to give her a wonderful bag that she would use everyday and update her prized collection!

Lavie Betula Women’s Tote Bag

₹ 988.00 – Buy Now.

Lino Perros Leatherette Satchel

₹ 1,278.00 – Buy Now.