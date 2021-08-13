Raksha Bandhan 2021: Fun and quirky gift ideas to make your sibling smile this Rakhi!

Raksha Bandhan, which is one of the most celebrated and oldest festivals of India is just around the corner! Celebrated on the day of the full moon in the month of Sravan according to the lunar calendar, it is the festival of brotherhood and the loving sibling bond. On this day each year, it is customary for girls and women to tie a rakhi on the wrists of their brothers, which is a sacred thread signifying her good wishes for his prosperity and the loving bond of a brother and sister.

On this auspicious day, brothers vow to protect their sisters forever and always, and it is customary to exchange gifts as a token of love. We realize that with the on-going pandemic, celebrations may not be as grand as they used to be, and you still may not be able to see your family. However, the bond between you and your siblings and cousins will always remain the same - they are your first ever besties!

If you reminisce about all the fun times you all had as kids during the festivities, this is your time to connect with them again and share the same old memories with bouts of laughter! Sweets and chocolates might be too mainstream, send your siblings a fun gift that you know they’d love - here are some ideas!

1. Quirky mugs

Playful banter and witty, sassy responses every now and then are almost indicative of the love a brother and sister share. Ever since you moved out, don’t you miss getting to annoy your sibling just for the fun of it? Well, here are some mugs with humorous one liners that will work as great Rakhi gifts, and are sure to make your sibling smile and remember the good old times too!

2. Cute planters and pots

Everybody has that one sister who is a major plant-buff, whose house is full of the cutest succulents and colourful plants? Quirky planters and pots would be the perfect gift to tell them how much you appreciate their nurturing nature, which is not only reserved for their plants, but also for the entire family!

3. Car accessories

Cool car accessories are guaranteed to be the best gifts for that one brother who recently bought his first car, and now virtually lives in it! He takes care of it like a baby, which is why fun bobbleheads and quirky hanging decorative pieces will be highly appreciated!

4. Bollywood accessories

Every cousin gang is truly incomplete without that one Bollywood buff who can recite all popular dialogues anytime, anywhere! From the old-time classics to every latest release, they know Bollywood like the back of their hand! These cute kitchen accessories with Bollywood film references are sure to be cherished by them!

