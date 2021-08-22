Raksha Bandhan 2021: Prepare these mouth watering desserts to celebrate the occasion

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India. It is a festival that celebrates the special bond that a brother and sister share with each other. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22. On this day, people prepare traditional meals, wear fancy clothes and meet their siblings.

We have for you 3 simple yet incredibly delicious dessert recipes that you can try this Raksha Bandhan to satiate your sweet tooth cravings and pamper your taste buds while celebrating the occasion!

Kheer

Pour ¼ cup of water into a pot and add 4 cups of milk to it. Once the milk starts to boil, add ½ cup of washed and drained rice to it. Keep stirring. Then add 7 tsp of sugar and ¼ tsp of cardamom powder. Mix well. Remove from heat once the rice is cooked. Serve hot.

Shrikhand

To prepare the thick yoghurt, simply add 500 grams of plain yoghurt into a strainer and cover it with a muslin cloth. Put the strainer in a bowl and refrigerate for 5 hours. Now for the dessert, place the creamy yoghurt in a bowl and add ½ cup of sugar and 1 tsp cardamom powder and whisk well. Refrigerate for 2 hours and garnish with almond slivers. Serve.

Ghewar

Take ½ cup of ghee and add 2 cups of refined flour into it. Now add ½ cup of cold milk, 3 cups of chilled water and 1 tsp lemon juice. Mix well. Fry this batter in oil till it is properly cooked. Now, prepare the sugar syrup by adding 1 cup of sugar in ¼ cup of boiling water. Pour this syrup over the ghewar. Top with chopped nuts and cardamom powder. Serve.

