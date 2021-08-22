Raksha Bandhan 2021: Quotes, messages and wishes to send your loved ones today

The bond between a brother and a sister is special. On this day, we cherish this bond and celebrate today with loads of love, happiness and joy. Raksha Bandhan is a festival according to the Hindu calendar in India, that is celebrated every year on the full moon of the month of Sawan.

This year, rakhi falls on August 22nd. Sister tie Rakhi or a wrist band called Rakshasutra around their brother’s wrists, wish them happiness and take a pledge to protect them. In return, many brothers offer their blessings and give gifts to their sisters.

Here are some quotes and messages you can use to wish your sibling a Happy Rakhi today!

Happy Raksha Bandhan to my childhood leg-puller, my lovely brother, my guardian, and the only person who knows me inside-out. Thanks for always being there. Happy Raksha Bandhan brother!

Dearest sister, this Raksha Bandhan, I promise to always be your saviour and will always be by your side no matter what. Sending loads of blessings and gifts just for you!

Thanks for always being my pillar of strength. I am very blessed to have a brother like you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Having a sister like you is like having a best friend in life! Let's promise to make more jovial memories together. Happy Raksha Bandhan my lovely sister!

We giggle and we cry, we play and we fight. The moments of happiness and sorrows we shared together have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

You have always been my best friend, holding my hand, making sure the road I travelled was free of obstacles. There cannot be a better brother than you in this whole world. Wishing you the best in life always. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You take my hand and lead me along paths I would not have dared explore alone. Thanks for all the adventures, my dearest brother. Happy Rakhi!

My darling brother, I know I fight with you a lot, but today, at an auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I just want to tell you that you are my world, and being your sister is an honour to me.

Sending you a thread of love that will bind our heart and life and makes our bond of togetherness stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You have always been my motivation for making the impossible of things possible. You are no less than a superman making paths smoother. Happy Raksha Bandhan dearest brother!

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2021: Prepare these mouth watering desserts to celebrate the occasion