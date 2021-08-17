Raksha Bandhan 2021: Steps to make your own Rakhi at home

Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away. This festival is celebrated with a lot of fervour all over India. It is the day when sisters tie rakhi on their brothers’ wrist and thank them for protecting them. Brothers in return give a thoughtful gift to their sisters along with the promise of protecting them for the rest of their lives. When it comes to choosing a Rakhi for your brother there are tons of options available in the market. But there is nothing like a handmade Rakhi made with love exclusively for your brother.

So we have for you a step-by-step guide to make DIY Rakhi at home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a twist this year!

Step 1

Firstly, you need to choose a material for your rakhi. You can either choose a soft fabric or opt for a sponge that you can paint and decorate.

Step 2

Cut the fabric or the sponge in a small circular shape that is big enough to be at the center of the rakhi string. You can also get creative and cut the sponge or fabric in the shape of a heart.

Step 3

Next, comes the decorating part. You can choose from a variety of stuff, be it stones, paper flowers or beads. You can also personalise the rakhi by glueing a photograph of your brother in the middle of the sponge or fabric.

Step 4

Next take a string or a ribbon and place the sponge or the fabric at the centre of it. Apply some glue on the back of your decorated sponge or fabric piece and paste it on the string. While cutting the string make sure that it is long enough to be tied on your brother‘s wrist. Your DIY rakhi is ready!

