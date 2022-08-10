Raksha Bandhan 2022: Quotes, messages and wishes to send your loved ones

One of the largest festivals in India is Raksha Bandhan, a ritual that celebrates the tie between a brother and sister. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is celebrated on the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon Day) in the holy month of Shravana (a month devoted to Lord Shiva). Raksha Bandhan will be observed this year on August 11, 2022, Thursday. On this day, a sister would tie a rakhi around her brother's wrist in an act of prayer for his good fortune, happiness, and wellbeing. In exchange, the brother gives his sister gifts and makes a promise to look out for her in all situations.

Following are some messages and greetings you can share with your loved ones if you and your family are celebrating the festival of Rakhi this year.

You are my best friend and the best gift I ever received! I know you will always be there for me. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Bhaiya mere rakhi ke bandhan ko nibhana! Happy Raksha Bandhan bro!

Wish you all the love and health on this auspicious Raksha Bandhan Day. I love you always my sweetest sister. Happy Rakhi.

Together we giggle, we cry, we play, and we fight and the moments of happiness and sorrow we shared together have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan and sending you lots of love!

I pray to God to protect my sweet sister from all the evil and give her the world of happiness. Happy Raksha Bandhan dear sister!

I wait for the day throughout the year to see you tie a Rakhi so religiously on my wrist and pray to God for my well-being.

The most amazing thing about having a sister is like having a best friend in life. Thank you for always being there for me Sis. Happy Rakhi!

Brothers are like lamp posts along a dark and lengthy road called life. They don't make the distance any shorter but they illuminate the path and make travelling worthwhile. Love u Brother.

This holy thread you tie on my wrist will strengthen our bond more and fills my heart with more love for you. You are the best sis in the world!

Also Read: From Libra to Aquarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sonakshi Sinha