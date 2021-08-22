Raksha Bandhan Horoscope 2021: 3 Zodiac signs likely to make gains on account of their sibling’s support today

Aries, Libra and Sagittarius sign people are likely to make gains on account of their siblings’ support. How about you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that is celebrated in India with much fervour and enthusiasm. It is a day to cherish the bond between a brother and sister. On this day, sisters tie the rakhis around their brother’s wrists and pledge to protect them. In return, brothers offer their blessing and shower their sisters with gifts and lots of love.

Here is your daily horoscope on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to earn prestige and be honoured today. Situations will remain favourable on the work front. The day will bring monetary gains for sure. Your child will cooperate with you and will help you make gains. You are likely to receive a gift today. Your siblings’ support will prove beneficial. Maintain love towards your life partner. Your health will remain good. Avoid unnecessary conversations.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to earn prestige and honour today. This is a favourable day for making monetary gains. A gift is likely to cheer you up. You shall make gains on account of your siblings’ support. You shall receive good news related to your offspring. You will be driven towards performing religious rituals. A visitor may give a surprise visit.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make efforts to do all their work with a sense of enthusiasm. You shall make good gains in the workplace. You will make gains on account of your siblings. Your comforts and material pleasures are set to be the things to look forward to. Your life partner’s support will prove beneficial. You shall spend a pleasant time with your offspring. A sudden monetary gain is possible today.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, August 22, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Libra, Sagittarius