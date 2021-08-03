This Raksha Bandhan take inspiration from these beautiful mehendi designs

There are some festivals in India on which, applying mehendi or henna on your hands is considered to be auspicious. One such festival is Raksha Bandhan. On this day, women tie Rakhis on the wrists of the brothers to thank them for protecting them and for always having their back. Brothers in return give money or a gift to their sisters, along with the promise of protecting them for lifelong. Traditional meals are cooked on this day and people wear their best clothes to get into the festive spirit. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22. So we have for you some trendy stylish yet traditional mehendi designs and ideas that you can take inspiration from to celebrate this festival with huge fervour by applying henna on your hands.

Check out for such cool and creative mehendi designs that you can get inspired from and decorate your hands with pretty henna on this special day.

Have a look at these pretty floral designs that will make your hand look delicate and beautiful. These designs are very easy to make and you can also make them yourself at home.

Want something traditional yet stylish and trendy? Then have a look at these modern mehendi designs that are perfect for women who want to give the traditional henna a modern twist.

Geometric patterns and designs are the new in-thing when it comes to mehendi. So here are some creative geometric mehendi designs and ideas that you can draw inspiration from this Raksha Bandhan.

