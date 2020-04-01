Happy Ram Navami 2020 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status to wish your loved ones

Ram Navami 2020 will be celebrated on April 2. It’s a spring Hindu festival to celebrate the birthday of Lord Ram. The seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, Ram is predominantly important to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. This festival is a part of the spring Navratri and it is celebrated in the month of Chaitra. Reciting Ram Katha and reading mythological stories of Lord Ram are the important parts of this celebration.

Devotees also visit temples to offer prayers to the god and listen to Bhajan and Kirtan during the puja. Some also bring an idol of Lord Ram and then place it in a cradle adorning with garlands. So, celebrate this day by sending a thoughtful message to your friends and family on this auspicious occasion.

Ram Navami 2020 Quotes and WhatsApp messages to wish your friends and family for prosperity and happiness.

1- May Lord Ram always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Happy Ram Navami!

2- I wish you all the happiness, success and prosperity on this auspicious day. Happy Ram Navami!

3- May the almighty always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

4- Sending you and your family lots of warm wishes on this auspicious day. Happy Ram Navami!

5- On this auspicious day, I wish you all the luck, success, peace and prosperity in your life. Happy Ram Navami!

6- Wish you and your family lot of joy, peace and harmony on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami!

7- Warm greetings on this auspicious occasion for you and your family. Happy Ram Navami!

8- May this holy occasion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, harmony and peace in your life. Happy Ram Navami!

