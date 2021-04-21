Ram Navami 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and Messages to send your loved ones

Ram Navami falls on April 21 this year. It marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri and marks the birth of Lord Rama. Celebrate this day by sending these thoughtful and warm messages, greetings, wishes and quotes to your near and dear ones.

Ram Navami is a day that marks the birth of Lord Rama, who is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. This year it falls on April 21. Ram Navami is celebrated by reciting, singing folklores and chanting stories about Lord Rama.

On this day, devotees observe a fast, chant mantras and perform puja. This day marks the end of the nine-day Vasant or Chaitra Navratri. Celebrate this auspicious day by sharing these warm wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings with your friends and family.

May Lord Ram always bless and protect you. Happy Ram Navami!

Wish you a Happy Ram Navami! May you achieve your goals this year.

This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

On this auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Rama bring prosperity to your life. Happy Rama Navami!

Have a safe and blessed Ram Navami!

May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

On this occasion, I pray that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you and your life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama - the 7th incarnation of the Dashavataras of Vishnu! Happy Ram Navami!

“When Rama is installed in the heart, everything will be added unto you - fame, fortune, freedom, fullness”.

May the light of the diyas fill your life with brightness and contentment. Happy Ram Navami from our family to yours!

“The greatest formula that can liberate, cleanse and elevate the mind is Rama-Name, the Name of Rama."The Immortal had come in the form of Rama to show the way to Immortality”.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod, the ideal he left aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless.

“Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami 2021”.

On this Ram Navami, I wish that Lord Ram takes all your fear and worries away. Happy Ram Navami!

Sending you and your family warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

