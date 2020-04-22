Ramadan 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status to wish family on the start of the holy month

Ramadan is observed as the month of fasting, prayers, spiritual reflection and self-improvement by the Muslims. So, wish your dear ones Ramadan Mubarak with these messages.

Ramadan 2020 Wishes: Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims as the month of fasting, prayers, reflection and community. It is also known as Ramazan or Ramadhan or Ramathan. It is regarded as the Five Pillars of Islam which commemorates Hazrat Muhammad’s first revelation. This ritual lasts for 29 to 30 days which starts from seeing the crescent moon and ends with the next one.

Muslims observe fast from sunrise to sunset, which is called Fard. The pre-dawn meal is known as suhur and the post fasting one is called iftar. Ramadan is the beginning of the fasting and it ends on the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. It is practiced for spiritual reflection, self-improvement, worship and devotion. Muslims not only do the fasting for thirty days, they also refrain themselves from drinking, smoking, physical intimacy and hurting anyone. They purify their mind, body, heart and soul through this fasting ritual. This year Ramadan is going to start from April 23. So, wish your loved ones a peaceful Ramadan with some thoughtful messages.

Happy Ramadan 2020 Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Status:

1- May Allah shower his blessings on you for success and prosperity. Ramadan Kareem.

2- May this Ramadan bring you peace, joy and happiness in life. Happy Ramadan.

3- Wishing you and your family a very happy and blessed Ramadan.

4- May this Ramadan inspire you with courage and strength to fight against all the hardships of life. Happy Ramadan 2020.

5- May Allah always bless you and your family. Happy Ramadan Kareem.

6- May the almighty enlighten your life always with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Ramadan Kareem.

7- Let’s welcome the holy month of Ramadan with joy, peace and harmony. Happy Ramadan.

8- May Allah grant all our prayers and wishes. Ramadan Mubarak.

