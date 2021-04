Ramadan 2021: Date, Significance, Sehri and Iftar timings

Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar. Muslims observe fasting during this time, from dawn to dusk. This year, it will start on April 14 and end on May 13. Read on to know the Significance, Sehri and Iftar timings.

Ramadan will begin on April 14 and end on May 13, this year. During Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting, known as Roza. During this time, they fast from dawn to dusk. They wake up early and have their first meal known as Sehri and break their fast in the evening with a meal known as Iftar.

Ramadan falls in the ninth month of the calendar and begins once the crescent moon is sighted. It is also called Ramzan, Ramadan Kareem or Ramzan ul Mubarak. Know the significance, date and Sehri and Iftar timings below.

Date:

This year, Ramadan will begin on April 14, 2021, in India and end on the evening of May 13, 2021.

Significance:

It is believed that during the month of Ramadan, the holy Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad on “Laylat al-Qadr” (The Night of Power). Muslims observe fasting during this month from dawn to dusk. The first meal at dawn is called Sehri and the evening meal for breaking the fast is known as Iftar.

Sehri and Iftar Timings:

April 14: Sehri - 4:35 AM, Iftar - 6:47 PM

April 15: Sehri - 4:34 AM, Iftar - 6:48 PM

April 16: Sehri - 4:32 AM, Iftar - 6:48 PM

April 17: Sehri - 4:31 AM, Iftar - 6:49 PM

April 18: Sehri - 4:30 AM, Iftar - 6:49 PM

April 19: Sehri - 4:29 AM, Iftar - 6:50 PM

April 20: Sehri - 4:27 AM, Iftar - 6:50 PM

April 21: Sehri - 4:26 AM, Iftar - 6:51 PM

April 22: Sehri - 4:25 AM, Iftar - 6:52 PM

April 23: Sehri - 4:24 AM, Iftar - 6:52 PM

April 24: Sehri - 4:23 AM, Iftar - 6:53 PM

April 25: Sehri - 4:22 AM, Iftar - 6:53 PM

April 26, Sehri - 4:20 AM, Iftar - 6:54 PM

April 27: Sehri - 4:19 AM, Iftar - 6:55 PM

April 28: Sehri - 4:18 AM, Iftar - 6:55 PM

April 29: Sehri - 4:17 AM, Iftar - 6:56 PM

April 30: Sehri - 4:16 AM, Iftar - 6:56 PM

May 1: Sehri - 4:15 AM, Iftar - 6:57 PM

May 2: Sehri - 4:14 AM, Iftar - 6:58 PM

May 3: Sehri - 4:13 AM, Iftar - 6:58 PM

May 4: Sehri - 4:12 AM, Iftar - 6:59 PM

May 5: Sehri - 4:11 AM, Iftar - 6:59 PM

May 6: Sehri - 4:10 AM, Iftar - 7:00 PM

May 7: Sehri - 4:09 AM, Iftar - 7:01 PM

May 8: Sehri - 4:08 AM, Iftar - 7:01 PM

May 9: Sehri - 4:07 AM, Iftar - 7:02 PM

May 10: Sehri - 4:06 AM, Iftar - 7:02 PM

May 11: Sehri - 4:05 AM, Iftar - 7:03 PM

May 12: Sehri - 4:04 AM, Iftar - 7:04 PM

May 13: Sehri - 4:03 AM, Iftar - 7:04 PM

Also Read: Happy Vishu 2021: Quotes, wishes, greetings and WhatsApp status to send your loved ones

Share your comment ×