Ramadan 2021: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings to share with your loved ones

Extend your wishes to your friends and family by sending them these heartwarming greetings, messages and quotes to invoke the festive spirit of Ramadan and celebrate this auspicious occasion.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. This year, it will begin on April 14 and end on May 13. The first meal is known as Sehri, which is eaten at dawn, while the second meal, i.e. the evening meal is known as Iftar. It is believed that during this month, the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

It is a month of self-reflection when people practice self-restraint and introspect. We have for you some thoughtful and heartwarming wishes, greetings, messages and quotes to share with your near and dear ones to wish them on this pious occasion.

May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity during this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed time.

Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life.

Ramadan is the month to seek forgiveness for our sins. May Allah accept our prayers and pardon our wrongdoings.

Ramadan Mubarak. May this Ramadan clear your understanding and Judgement between right and wrong.

Wish you a blissful Ramadan 2021. May the Rahmat of Almighty Allah shine upon you and your family always!

May all your wishes get fulfilled this Ramadan. Keep me in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family!

Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

This Ramzan, may Allah ease your hardships and shower you with blessings. Wish you a happy Ramadan 2021!

Here’s wishing we all spend this sacred month praying to the Almighty. May Allah bless everyone. Ramadan Kareem!

Ramadan takes you on a spiritual journey that ends right at the door of Allah where dwells endless mercy and immeasurable happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you!

"Fasting is a shield, it will protect you from the hellfire and prevent you from sins."- Prophet Muhammed

“Whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.” – Sahih Bukhari

May we all find blessing and guidance as we recite the Quran all together in the Ramadan Days. Ramadan Mubarak 2021.

As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

Ramadan is not only for fasting, but also to feed the hungry, help the needy, guard our tongue, not to judge others and forgive. That is the spirit of Ramadan.

May Ramadan bring you peace and prosperity, good health and wealth, and brighten your life forever.

That time of the year has come; the month to repent our wrongdoings and sins. May all of us find peace this Ramadan. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you!

Ramadan Mubarak to all. Let’s rejoice as once again, our prayers will be answered. May Allah let us reap the fruits of our hard work.

May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Ramadan Mubarak!

Also Read: Ramadan 2021: Date, Significance, Sehri and Iftar timings

Share your comment ×