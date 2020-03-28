From Ramayan to Circus, TV shows that are re running on small screen amid Coronavirus lockdown

Ramayan and 4 other iconic shows are returning to television amid self-quarantine. Read on to know more.

With the Coronavirus lockdown of 21 days in India, people are finding it difficult to pass their time. All shows have been put on halt as the shootings come to a standstill of the new TV shows. All shoots have been suspended since March 19 until further notice. This has left many fans disappointed but to their wonder, several television channels plan to re-telecast some of the best TV shows that used to rule the television industry.

Amid the crisis, channels have come up with a new strategy to bring back the old gems to the television such as Ramayan, Circus and many more. Colors, the channel, is airing numerous famous shows from the past. The Chief Content Officer of Colors, Manisha Sharma said in an interview that this is an effort to give people wholesome entertainment during the difficult time of social-distancing.

From Ramayan to Bigg Boss 13, here are some of the top shows being aired on television once again.

Ramayan

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar: Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational - One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

An epic show based on the mega-series by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, broke all viewership records of its time when mass entertainment was only being introduced in the country.

Where to watch: Doordarshan

When: 1 episode at 9 am, followed by another at 9 pm.

Mahabharata

A classic of the bygone era, just like Ramayan, Mahabharata is back to television on popular demand.

Where to watch: DD Bharti

When: 1 episode at noon, another at 7 pm every day.

Circus

Sharukh Khan’s iconic series Circus is also returning to the small screen. Sharukh plays a young man trying to handle a circus that was his father’s.

Where to watch: DD National

When: 8 pm every day

Byomkesh Bakshi

Based on the stories by author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, Byomkesh Bakshi is a detective series often compared to Sherlock Holmes.

Where to watch: DD Bharti

When: Every Friday, 10 pm

Bigg Boss 13

Believed to be one of the most popular seasons of the reality tv show, Bigg Boss 13 started airing on Color since Sunday, March 22.

Where to watch: Colors, Voot app

Other shows

Colors is filling the evening spots with some other shows, including Dil se Dil Tak, Belan Wali Bahu and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag.

Zee TV is airing shows like Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Baarish and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain to give the viewers the best of the best to watch while stuck at home.

Star plus also plans to re-telecast Maharaja Ki Jai Ho, RadhaKrishnn and Hostages (web series).

