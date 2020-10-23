Ramleela 2020: Witness the act of Ramleela this year while maintaining social distancing

To celebrate the festivities of Navratri, Ramleela is an act of Ramayana that is portrayed through dialogues by actors on all 9 auspicious days of Navratri. With this year’s COVID-19 complications, Ramleela is modified with restrictions implied. Find out how and where you can witness Ramleela this year.

Ramleela performance occurs every year during the nine days of the auspicious festival of Navratri and on the final day that is Dussehra, the Ravan is burnt. This signifies the victory of good over evil and people gather in huge crowds to witness this spectacle of Ramleela. This year due to COVID-19 implications, the performance is streamed live on National Doordarshan channel from the Laxman Kila in Ayodhya for the country to witness and not miss out on any festive traditions and customs.

Ramleela in Delhi

In Delhi, the government has given the nod for Ramleela performances to be carried out while maintaining social distancing barring other activities like fairs, food stalls, exhibitions to take place. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), issued directions to all authorities to ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat Covid19.

The event will have a limitation to the number of people who can attend the performance and the seating arrangement will be determined according to the norms mandated for maintaining social distancing.

Virtual Ramleela

Ramleela will be broadcasted live every day from 7 pm to 10 pm on all nine days on Doordarshan channel from the Laxman Qila in Ayodhya. This act of the tale of Ramayana will be carried out on all 9 days starting from October 17 to October 25.

Apart from Doordarshan, the Ramleela will also be telecasted live on the internet on YouTube and other outlets of social media of the government. You can watch these episodes every day on YouTube that are already a big trend. These episodes are telecasted in 14 different languages and stars some prominent actors of the Bollywood industry like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Dara Singh.

