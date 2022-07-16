From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood film characters you should date based on your zodiac sign

Bollywood not only mesmerises us, but our favourite actors do us honour by precisely expressing our feelings on screen. Most of us can remember when we used to send the music "tum hi ho" to our crush. Our Hindi films can accomplish things that we cannot. They express our emotions and feelings, and Bollywood is always at our side! We all wish to be cast alongside them at some point in our lives.

So, in order to make your fantasies come true, we've developed a list of movie actors you should date based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Ranbir Kapoor from Bachna Ae Haseeno is the perfect match for you to date. People born under the sign of Aries are considered to be stubborn and flirty. Flirting comes effortlessly to them, and this actor from this movie could be your ideal match.

Taurus

A Taurus should be dating Shah Rukh Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Simply stated, Taurus enjoys being in love. This earth sign is enchanted with romance, from romantic dinners to long-stem flowers, movies together to long walks on the beach, and certainly this actor, being the king of romance, can do justice to their desire.

Gemini

Gemini is looking for a companion that will always push them, give them a sense of independence, and be a lot of fun. Your dual personality isn't for the faint - hearted, and you usually end up being the life of the party. You should date Cocktail's Saif Ali Khan.

Cancer

Cancers wear their hearts on their sleeves. Cancers don't like small talk and can be tough to approach at first, but once you get to know them, they'll be a lifelong friend. They ought to be dating Dear Zindagi's Shah Rukh Khan, the man who normalised and promoted the issue of mental health in Indian households by discussing the taboos and misconceptions surrounding it.

Leo

An ideal partner for a Leo would be Ajay Devgan from Singham. Leo is always ambitious, determined, and driven by a strong desire for success. Because Leo is the sign of the heart, they are extremely devoted and generous individuals. Leos are recognised for their confidence, ambition, and for being an excellent romantic partner, and they expect the same from their beloved.

Virgo

John Abraham from Dostana is the perfect match for you because he perfectly fits the criteria of a Virgo: handsome and daring. A Virgo is affectionate, loving, and accommodating, thus this actor will be a fantastic match for you because you are obsessive, critical, and meticulous about your relationship.

Libra

This sign should date Akshay Kumar from Baby. People who are well-dressed, healthy, sophisticated, brilliant, socially curious, and fair-minded are valued by Libra. This sign values balance, thus they will constantly strive to be fair and diplomatic.

Scorpio

This zodiac sign should date Hritik Roshan from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Scorpios want their life partner to be aware of their surroundings and as observant as them since they are highly attentive to their environment. This is a very indulgent zodiac sign when it comes to food, drink, or any type of pleasure, which is why this actor is a fantastic match.

Sagittarius

You get along with everyone, but your inner romantic can't get enough of that storybook happy ending. They have a fantastic sense of humour and never take themselves too seriously. If their partner is down, Sagittarius will go out of their way to cheer them up. You should date Manmarziyaan's Vicky Kaushal.

Capricorn

You should date Shah Rukh Khan from Chak De India. He appears to be cold and impolite, yet he is not. The actor in the film plays a smart character who does not exhibit his emotions. The actor is are devoted caregivers who express his love via acts of service, just like you. They enjoy assisting others by listening and providing advice.

Aquarius

Romantic and fascinating in equal measure, you probably had a homecoming line around the block but were picky about who you choose to love. While you thrive on life's thrill, you've learned that it's not all fun and games when it comes to issues of the heart. You should go on a date with Jab We Met's Shahid Kapoor.

Pisces

You may have the knowledge of an old spirit, but you need someone to push you out of your comfort zone. And for this trait, you need a partner like Ranveer Singh from Dil Dhadakne Do, who continually encourages you to succeed. Pisces takes pride in being educated and linked to more than just the physical world, and they seek a mate who shares their inquisitiveness.

The aforementioned actors are an excellent match for these zodiac signs.

