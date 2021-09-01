Rang De Basanti: Have a look at the main characters of this film as zodiac signs

There are some films that leave a mark on us because of their bold storyline, unusual characters and soul-stirring plot. One such film is Rang De Basanti. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this film stars Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi and Siddharth in lead roles along with R Madhavan and Alice Patten.

This film follows the journey of a group of carefree youngsters who face the harsh realities of life when their friend’s death is manipulated by a corrupt politician.

We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film based on their personality traits.

Daljeet aka DJ

DJ is carefree, spirited and adventurous. He isn’t afraid of anything and believes in living life to the fullest. He is bold, courageous and outspoken and thus, is most similar to the zodiac sign Sagittarius.

Sukhi

Sukhi is free-spirited. He doesn’t believe in worrying about anything and goes with the flow. He is also fun-loving and spontaneous! He doesn’t have any hang-ups or airs and is friendly and uncomplicated. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Libra.

Aslam

Aslam is unaffected by the politics that is associated with his religion and is a simple and affectionate person. He also is aware of his responsibilities and is sensible enough to neglect them in his attempt to enjoy his youth. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Cancer.

Karan R Singhania

Karan is the quietest of the lot. He is shy, introverted and reserved and doesn’t believe in making a lot of noise about his emotions. He is bold enough to go against his own father and is not afraid of breaking the conventions. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Scorpio.

