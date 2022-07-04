Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: 3 Reasons why Cancer and Capricorn are compatible in a marriage

The marriage match is made in heaven! While a lot of people abide by the blessings of the almighty to begin a new chapter in their life, some refer to astrological charts to reveal their inclination toward love affairs and compatibility. It is said that love, marriage, and romance are well-governed by Venus and can give you an overview of the personality traits of your partner while outlining the summary of how you sail through your married life. As per astrology, some signs pair well with each other and are bound to portray an amazing bond for life and beyond. The same is the case with the much-loved silver screen couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This duo is well-known for its electric chemistry, sizzling flashes, and productive work which never fails to give major couple goals to their audience.

Ranveer Singh, a Cancer, and Deepika Padukone, a Capricorn finely slaying an old thread of ‘opposites always attract.’ This earth and water sign are opposite to each other but always find a way to come together and stay. When the earthy Capricorn meets a nurturing partner like cancer their mutual love grows and their intelligence brings a sense of security which helps them bond. Read on to discover how the relationship between the zodiac bull and the sea-goat is compatible and usually ends in marriage.

Both are masters of loyalty

Having common interests is solely not enough to make a relationship last long. The key to making a relationship work is choosing that one person over and above anything, staying loyal, no matter what. And absolutely no one is the better preacher of loyalty than Cancer and Capricorn. Cancers are known as happy homemakers and that is why they always stay loyal to their partner and ensure that they are being loved and cared for properly. Similarly, Capricorns hold soft internals which keeps them devoted to only one person, aid in building trust in the relationship. Moreover, they always look up to each other, which brings unique chemistry to their relationship while binding them for a lifetime.

Accustomed to each other’s emotional needs

The earthy and practical sign like Capricorn always seeks the mingling of a softer and emotional water sign like cancer which brings a perfect amount of stability to their relationship. Cancers are crazily caring and nurturing, while on the other hand, Capricorns love to build financial stability and security, a perfect mix of attributes that contributes to the growth of the relationship.

Excellent bedroom chemistry

Cancers and Capricorns are gentle and passionate lovers and their bedroom chemistry is something that always brings them together. The profound love they carry in their heart connect them on a deeper level rather than a shallow lust. Hence, the perfect blend of loyal, consistent love with pleasure immensely pleases both Cancer and Capricorn. When it comes to intimacy, they always take things slowly and approach each other with endless cuddles and sensuous back rubs.

Since both these signs always stay on the same page and become a supportive back for each other, they twinned in a strong relationship and always work-out perfectly in a marriage.

