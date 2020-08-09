Raw Food Diet for Dogs: Health benefits and risks that every dog owner should know

If you are planning to put your dog on a raw food diet, then it’s always advisable to do research about it and ask your vet as there are many potential health benefits and risks as well.

Raw food diet for dogs is quite controversial but a popular one which mainly includes the consumption of raw meat, bones, fruits and veggies. This diet plan was first proposed by Australian veterinarian Ian Billinghurst in 1993 by the name of BARF diet which stands for Bones and Raw Food or Biologically Appropriate Raw Food.

Though it’s popular, several studies have been conducted focusing on its risks and side effects. Well, the BARF diet has both health benefits and risks and hence you need to be very careful while introducing this diet plan to your dog.

Things to know about the BARF diet or raw food diet for dogs.

Benefits of BARF Diet

1.Shinier coats

2.Cleaner teeth

3.Healthier skin

4.Elevated energy levels

Risks of the raw food diet

1.Risks of getting attacked by any kind of bacteria in raw meat.

2. Overall health may get affected.

3.Risks of choking and breaking teeth.

Foods in BARF diet

Generally, these are the foods that are provided in the BARF diet:

1.Muscle meat.

2.Bones.

3.Raw eggs.

4.Organ meat mainly from liver and kidneys.

5.veggies like broccoli, spinach and celery.

6.Apples

7.Yoghurt.

Research on the raw food diet for dogs

According to researchers people often opt for this diet plan for their pets going through some online myths. But this diet has many potential health risks. So, it’s advisable to give them cooked home made foods if they want to skip commercial products.

They further said dogs with cancer, pancreatitis and other digestive problems should positively eat home-cooked foods rather than raw meats. Another problem, pointed out by the researchers, is that often dog owners cannot make a good proportion of calcium and phosphorus on the raw food diet as a result their pets tend to suffer from deformities and growth issues. So, they strictly recommend consulting vets before making any changes in the diet plan. Also Read: Fleas and Ticks: THESE are the things to know about the insects to save your pets

