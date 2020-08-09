Raw Food Diet for Dogs: Health benefits and risks that every dog owner should know
Raw food diet for dogs is quite controversial but a popular one which mainly includes the consumption of raw meat, bones, fruits and veggies. This diet plan was first proposed by Australian veterinarian Ian Billinghurst in 1993 by the name of BARF diet which stands for Bones and Raw Food or Biologically Appropriate Raw Food.
Though it’s popular, several studies have been conducted focusing on its risks and side effects. Well, the BARF diet has both health benefits and risks and hence you need to be very careful while introducing this diet plan to your dog.
Things to know about the BARF diet or raw food diet for dogs.
Benefits of BARF Diet
1.Shinier coats
2.Cleaner teeth
3.Healthier skin
4.Elevated energy levels
Risks of the raw food diet
1.Risks of getting attacked by any kind of bacteria in raw meat.
2. Overall health may get affected.
3.Risks of choking and breaking teeth.
Foods in BARF diet
Generally, these are the foods that are provided in the BARF diet:
1.Muscle meat.
2.Bones.
3.Raw eggs.
4.Organ meat mainly from liver and kidneys.
5.veggies like broccoli, spinach and celery.
6.Apples
7.Yoghurt.
Research on the raw food diet for dogs
According to researchers people often opt for this diet plan for their pets going through some online myths. But this diet has many potential health risks. So, it’s advisable to give them cooked home made foods if they want to skip commercial products.
Also Read: Fleas and Ticks: THESE are the things to know about the insects to save your pets