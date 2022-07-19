Read about the scariest moments of parenthood that no one ever warned you about

We all know that there’s no rule book to flawless parenting. Yet, most first time parents spend sleepless nights worrying about being good parents, preparing for every curve ball they want to prepare for. However, there will be moments in your parenting journey that you didn’t see coming. It could be as simple as accepting your child’s choice of an offbeat career or their gender identity.

It may even be moments where your child is learning driving a car in adolescence or going for a sleepover when you suddenly realise you have transformed into your own mother by reacting in the same ways or perpetuating the parenting style you swore you never would. So, take a moment to scope out the scariest parenting moments ahead of you.

You will see your imperfections mirrored in your little ones

Children tend to mirror their parents in more ways than one. Apart from seeing your facial features and genetics reflected in your offspring, you will also notice that they have picked up certain traits from you and your husband. However, it can be quite perturbing to see them pick up quirks you wish you never had; be it a habit of never waking up early, always procrastinating or even a certain laziness. Nevertheless, you must take this in your stride for they are their own person.

Your child may fall or injure themselves accidentally on your watch

When your kids are toddler or infants, you probably worry about them rolling off the bed or the diaper changing the table. Or perhaps it is sharp corners on furniture or the wrath of your pet dog you fear; the truth is your child may still manage to fall or injure themselves on your watch. Sometimes the best you can do is to be there to help them dust off and learn what they shouldn’t do.

You may act like your own parents did without meaning to

While growing up there may have been many moments when you proclaimed to the room that you will never behave like your parents are doing once you have a baby in future. However, when the tables are turned, things may be quite different. You may catch yourself repeating similar phrases such as, “go to your room” or “no TV or phones for a week, you’re grounded”. This may shock you for a moment, but you must understand that threatening to punish bad behavior is something every parent does.

In fact, if you catch yourself telling them cautionary tales or teaching them lessons on how you did things back in the day, you can share the moment with your ageing parents and have a hearty laugh at the irony of the situation.

