Read these famous quotes by Charlie Chaplin

If there is one name that is synonymous with the silent era and comedy, it has to be Charlie Chaplin. He is a man that needs no introduction. He is a legend and is someone who has iconised the idea of having a little moustache and wearing pants that are shorter than usual! He is the first name that pops in our minds when it comes to classic cinema.

So have a look at some quotes said by this brilliant man who changed the face of cinema forever.

“Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot.”

“Life can be wonderful if you’re not afraid of it. All it takes is courage, imagination… and a little dough.”

“Life is a beautiful magnificent thing, even to a jellyfish.

You’ll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down.”

“Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles.”

“Life could be wonderful if people would leave you alone.”

“I suppose that’s one of the ironies of life doing the wrong thing at the right moment.”

“What do you want a meaning for? Life is a desire, not a meaning.”

“Words are cheap. The biggest thing you can say is ‘elephant’.”

“That’s the trouble with the world. We all despise ourselves.”

“The way of life can be free and beautiful. But we have lost the way.”

“Imagination means nothing without doing.”

“To help a friend in need is easy, but to give him your time is not always opportune.”

“Despair is a narcotic. It lulls the mind into indifference.”

“The saddest thing I can imagine is to get used to luxury.”

“I do not need drugs to be a genius, do not take a genius to be human, but I need your smile to be happy.”

Also Read: Eid e Milad un Nabi 2021: Send these wishes and messages to your loved ones