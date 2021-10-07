Read these movie dialogues about the bliss of having a life partner

Life can be hard at times. There can be times when things don’t go your way or the situation simply seems too difficult to handle. One may feel lonely at such times and want someone’s support. Having a life partner who would be with you through thick and thin surely helps a lot. A life partner, as the name suggests, is your companion for life.

So we handpicked some famous film dialogues for you that celebrate the sheer joy of having a partner who would always have your back.

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return.” -Moulin Rouge

“It doesn’t matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other.” -Good Will Hunting

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” -When Harry Met Sally

“In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you.” -Juno

“So how does it happen, great love? Nobody knows… but what I can tell you is that it happens in the blink of an eye. One moment you’re enjoying your life, and the next you’re wondering how you ever lived without them.” -Hitch

“It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together.” -Sleepless In Seattle

Also Read: Most iconic movie dialogues from Karan Johar’s films