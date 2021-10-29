Read these quotes on being mentally strong

Being mentally strong is definitely a superpower that we all want! You can then deal with any obstacle with ease without making a mountain out of a molehill! You never get fazed and are able to focus on what truly matters to you. So if you are someone who can proudly boast of being mentally strong, then you will surely relate to these quotes below.

"When someone tells me 'no,' it doesn't mean I can't do it, it simply means I can't do it with them. - Karen E. Quinones Miller

"Pride is holding your head up when everyone around you has theirs bowed. Courage is what makes you do it." - Bryce Courtenay

"Always be yourself and have faith in yourself. Do not go out and look for a successful personality and try to duplicate it." -Bruce Lee

"When you're different, sometimes you don't see the millions of people who accept you for what you are. All you notice is the person who doesn't." -Jodi Picoult

"As soon as you trust yourself, you will know how to live." - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"You cannot be lonely if you like the person you're alone with." - Wayne Dyer

"Don't wait until everything is just right. It will never be perfect. There will always be challenges, obstacles, and less than perfect conditions. So what? Get started now. With each step you take, you will grow stronger and stronger, more and more skilled, more and more self-confident, and more and more successful." -Mark Victor Hansen

"Don't waste your energy trying to change opinions ... do your thing, and don't care if they like it." -Tina Fey

"The way to develop self-confidence is to do the thing you fear and get a record of successful experiences behind you." -William Jennings Bryan

"If you hear a voice within you say 'you cannot paint,' then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced." -Vincent van Gogh

