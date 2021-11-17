Read these quotes on being single and happy

It is often believed that being single is a bad thing. It is interpreted by people to mean that nobody wants you. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Being single can be incredibly liberating. It can give you the freedom that a relationship never can. So if you are single and enjoying every minute of it, then these quotes are for you!

“Being single is definitely better than being with the wrong person” – Hassan Choughari

Being brave enough to be alone frees you up to invite people into your life because you want them and not because you need them.” – Mandy Hale

“I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not defined by another person.” – Oscar Wilde

“It takes a strong person to remain single in a world that is accustomed to settling with anything just to say they have something.” – Anonymous

“I love being single. I can come and go as I please and stay out as late as I want to.” – Eric Dickerson

“I don’t need a man to rectify my existence. The most profound relationship we’ll ever have is the one with ourselves.” —Shirley MacLaine

“I like being single — I’m always there when I need me.” – Art Leo

“Single is no longer a lack of options – but a choice. A choice to refuse to let your life be defined by your relationship status but to live every day Happily and let your Ever After work itself out.” – Mandy Hale

