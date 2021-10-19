Read these quotes that capture the essence of childhood

Childhood is indeed a wonderful time in everyone’s life. It is the time when you do not have any stress or problems. You can simply be yourself and live a carefree life. When you are a child you do not have any responsibilities and are thus free to enjoy your life. Most of us crave to go back to childhood when adulthood gets to be overwhelming.

So we have for you some quotes that perfectly capture the sheer beauty and joy of being a child.

“There is always one moment in childhood when the door opens and lets the future in.” – Graham Greene

“You know children are growing up when they start asking questions that have answers.” – John J. Plomp

“Sometimes you have to grow up before you appreciate how you grew up.” – Daniel Black

“Age is a necessary but insufficient requirement for growing up. There are immature old people, and there are appropriately mature young people.” – Henry Cloud

“Pretty much all the honest truth telling there is in the world is done by children.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes

“Children are not only innocent and curious but also optimistic and joyful and essentially happy. They are, in short, everything adults wish they could be.” – Carolyn Haywood

“Children have one kind of silliness, as you know, and grown-ups have another kind.” – C.S. Lewis

“Growing old is mandatory; growing up is optional.” – Chili Davis

“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” – E.E. Cummings

“When we are children we seldom think of the future. This innocence leaves us free to enjoy ourselves as few adults can. The day we fret about the future is the day we leave our childhood behind.” – Patrick Rothfuss

