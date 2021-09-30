Read these quotes that celebrate the beauty of flowers

Flowers are colourful, bright and fragrant. They are something that we don’t really pay much heed to. In the race to be successful, we forget to stop and smell the roses. Nature has the power to heal and give you a better perspective on things. The key to finding a solution to any problem is to spend some time outdoors and attain objectivity.

So celebrate the beauty of flowers by reading these quotes below that perfectly capture the essence of these pretty creations of nature.

“A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.” – Zen Shin

“The Japanese say, if the flower is to be beautiful, it must be cultivated.” – Lester Cole

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” – Audrey Hepburn

“A flower blooming in the desert proves to the world that adversity, no matter how great, can be overcome.” – Matshona Dhliwayo

“A flower does not use words to announce its arrival to the world; it justs blooms.” – Matshona Dhliwayo

“If you tend to a flower, it will bloom, no matter how many weeds surround it.” – Matshona Dhliwayo

“Happiness held is the seed; Happiness shared is the flower.” – John Harrigan

“A rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too.” – Miranda Kerr

“If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden.” – Frances Hodgson Burnett

“Every flower must grow through dirt.” – Laurie Jean Sennott

“Every flower blooms in its own time.” – Ken Petti

“The flower that follows the sun does so even in cloudy days.” – Robert Leighton

“Like wildflowers; You must allow yourself to grow in all the places people thought you never would.” – E.V.

“Don’t wait for someone to bring you flowers. Plant your own garden and decorate your own soul.” – Luther Burbank

“Don’t let the tall weeds cast a shadow on the beautiful flowers in your garden.” – Steve Maraboli

