Read these quotes that celebrate a mother’s love

If there is something that is pure and unconditional, it is a mother’s love. A mother always puts her child and their needs before her own. She’s selfless, loving, and caring and would do anything to bring a smile to her child’s face. A mother wants nothing but the best for her child. Our mothers definitely play an indispensable role In our lives.

After a long day at work, a mother‘s hug is something that can solve all your problems and make you forget all your troubles. Have a look at these quotes that perfectly capture the beauty and purity of a mother's love.

“A mother is a woman who shows you the light when you just see the dark.” – Grimaldos Robin

“Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” – Barbara Kingsolver

“We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong.”- Laura Stavoe Harm

“If you have a mom, there is nowhere you are likely to go where a prayer has not already been.” -Robert Brault

“My mother was the dearest, sweetest angel. She didn’t talk; she sang. She was a tower of strength.” – Jayne Meadows

“Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” – Erich Fromm

“One good mother is worth a hundred schoolmasters.” – George Herbert

“Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs in my field, since the payment is pure love.” – Mildred B. Vermont

“Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn, hundreds of bees in the purple clover, hundreds of butterflies on the lawn, but only one mother the wide world over.” – George Cooper

“A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” -Dorothy Canfield Fisher

