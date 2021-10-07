read_these_quotes_that_celebrate_the_sheer_innocence_of_dogs

Dogs are man’s best friend. They are the creatures who make our crappy lives a little better. You can trust a dog to always bring a smile to your face with its crazy antics and unconditional love. A dog is the best companion that you can ever have who will never leave your side. They are filled with love and are in perpetual “play” mode!

If you are blessed to have a dog as your pet or are simply in awe of these beautiful creatures, then you will surely relate to these quotes below.

“No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as the dog does.” – Christopher Morley

“Dog is God spelled backward.” – Duane Chapman

“Scratch a dog and you’ll find a permanent job.” – Franklin P. Jones

“A boy can learn a lot from a dog: obedience, loyalty, and the importance of turning around three times before lying down.” – Robert Benchley

“When a man’s best friend is his dog, that dog has a problem.” – Edward Abbey

“Dogs have boundless enthusiasm but no sense of shame. I should have a dog as a life coach.” – Moby

“You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.” – Harry S Truman

“The dog is the god of frolic.” – Henry Ward Beecher

“Anybody who doesn’t know what soap tastes like never washed a dog.” – Franklin P. Jones

“What do dogs do on their day off? Can’t lie around – that’s their job.” – George Carlin

“I don’t understand people who don’t touch their pets. Their cat or dog is called a pet for a reason.” – Jarod Kintz

“If you don’t own a dog, at least one, there is not necessarily anything wrong with you, but there may be something wrong with your life.” – Roger A. Caras

“All his life he tried to be a good person. Many times, however, he failed. For after all, he was only human. He wasn’t a dog.” – Charles M Schulz

“I like dogs. You always know what a dog is thinking. It has four moods. Happy, sad, cross, and concentrating. Also, dogs are faithful and they do not tell lies because they cannot talk.” – Mark Haddon

“My fashion philosophy is, if you’re not covered in dog hair, your life is empty.” – Elayne Boosler

