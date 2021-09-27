Read these quotes that celebrate the spirit of music

Music is something that transports us into another world. It makes us go into a state of trans, wherein all we can focus on are the beats, the lyrics and the rhythm. While some songs compel us to get up from our seats and groove, others help us unwind and relax. Some popular music genres include rock n roll, jazz, country, hip hop and blues.

Have a look at some quotes that perfectly sum up the kind of joy that music brings into our lives!

“Music is nothing else but wild sounds civilized into time and tune.” -Thomas Fuller

“Music is your own experience, your thoughts, your wisdom. If you don’t live it, it won’t come out of your horn.” -Charlie Parker

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” - Bob Marley

”Music is the only thing I’ve ever known that doesn’t have any rules at all.” -Josh Homme

“A strange art – music – the most poetic and precise of all the arts, vague as a dream and precise as algebra.” -Guy de Maupassant

“Music is good to the melancholy, bad to those who mourn, and neither good nor bad to the deaf.” -Baruch Spinoza

“Music produces a kind of pleasure which human nature cannot do without.” -Confucius

“Where words fail, music speaks.” -Hans Christian Anderson

“How is it that music can, without words, evoke our laughter, our fears, our highest aspirations?” -Jane Swan

“Music is the great uniter. An incredible force. Something that people who differ on everything and anything else can have in common.” - Sarah Dessen

