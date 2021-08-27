Read these quotes to express your gratitude towards life

We are always so busy complaining about something or the other that we rarely ever notice the things we have. As human beings, we have a tendency to always be dissatisfied with whatever we have and want more. We don’t know how to appreciate the things that we already have and be grateful for them. We tend to neglect them and take them for granted.

In order to live a happy and peaceful life, it is important to express gratitude towards everything and not let things slide by. So, we have for you some quotes that you should read to be grateful and to thank your lucky stars for the things that you have.

“If a fellow isn’t thankful for what he’s got, he isn’t likely to be thankful for what he’s going to get.” —Frank A. Clark

“When you arise in the morning, give thanks for the food and for the joy of living. If you see no reason for giving thanks, the fault lies only in yourself.” —Tecumseh

“Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy, and change ordinary opportunities into blessings.” —William Arthur Ward

“Before I get out of bed, I am saying thank you. I know how important it is to be thankful.” —Al Jarreau

“Be grateful in your own hearts. That suffices. Thanksgiving has wings, and flies to its right destination.” —Victor Hugo

“I feel a very unusual sensation—if it is not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude.” —Benjamin Disraeli

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” —Eckhart Tolle

“I have a lot to be thankful for. I am healthy, happy and I am loved.” —Reba McEntire

“When eating fruit, remember the one who planted the tree.” —Vietnamese Proverb

“The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but let the thankful heart sweep through the day and, as the magnet finds the iron, so it will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.” —Henry Ward Beecher

“We would worry less if we praised more. Thanksgiving is the enemy of discontent and dissatisfaction.” —Harry A. Ironside

“Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.” —W. T. Purkiser

“Got no checkbooks, got no banks, still I’d like to express my thanks. I got the sun in the morning and the moon at night.” —Irving Berlin

“Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” —Karl Barth

“Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” —Melody Beattie

Also Read: Check out these quotes to brighten up your day and feel happy