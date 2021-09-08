Read these quotes to feel alive again

The monotony of the work from home can get to you after one point. Following the same routine, every day can make you feel tired, lonely, and even anxious. Owing to the current pandemic, we can’t really go out to socialize, without risking our lives. At such times, surrounding yourself with the right kind of thoughts is probably the best option.

So we had to use some quotes that you should read to feel alive again and to rejuvenate and refresh yourself while being at home.

“Anyone who falls in love is searching for the missing pieces of themselves. So anyone who’s in love gets sad when they think of their lover. It’s like stepping back inside a room you have fond memories of, one you haven’t seen in a long time.” – Haruki Murakami

“You know when you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr Seuss

“Being alive is not a miracle, feeling alive is.” – Amit Abraham

“The key to feeling absolutely alive in your own skin lies in your ability to transform or channel your hardships and dark shadows into sensual energy.” – Lebo Grand

“I didn’t know I was really alive in this world until I felt things were hard enough to kill for ’em…” – Richard Wright

“It felt so amazing to be alive I could never think of anything else.” – Marty Rubin

“In the dark, I seem to stretch. Without a body to witness, I grow and grow with my pleasure. I feel like a constellation, a concept hung on a scattering of stars.” – Alaya Dawn Johnson

“Knowing you are alive is watching on every side your generation’s short time falling away as fast as rivers drop through air, and feeling it hit.” – Annie Dillard

“When I am truly present, I feel alive, and I want everyone around me to share that feeling so we can make the most of that moment together.” – Alicia Keys

“I got my red dress on tonight Dancing in the dark in the pale moonlight Done my hair up real big beauty queen style High heels off, I’m feeling alive.” – Lana Del Rey

“You have trouble feeling alive, so you stab your own heart just to feel something. It was the emptiness that was killing you. You created the sadness and the fear to fill it.” – Yasmin Mogahed

Also Read: 4 Techniques to develop mindfulness and focus