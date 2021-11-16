Read these quotes to feel happy and grateful

Happiness is indeed a state of mind. It solely depends on you, whether you want to focus on things that make you happy and thankful or on things that make you feel sad. It is always a better option to adopt a positive state of mind instead of finding flaws in everything. So here are some quotes to help you feel happy and grateful for what you have.

“I do not think we have a ‘right’ to happiness. If happiness happens, say thanks.” ―Marlene Dietrich

“Of all the means to insure happiness throughout the whole life, by far the most important is the acquisition of friends.” ―Epicurus

“Got no checkbooks, got no banks. Still I’d like to express my thanks—I’ve got the sun in the mornin’ and the moon at night.” ―Irving Berlin

“Do not look for happiness outside yourself. The awakened seek happiness inside.” ―Peter Deunov

“Why should we build our happiness on the opinons of others, when we can find it in our own hearts?” ―Jean-Jacques Rousseau

“A flower blossoms for its own joy.” ―Oscar Wilde

“Happiness is like those palaces in fairytales whose gates are guarded by dragons: We must fight in order to conquer it.” ―Alexandre Dumas

“Why not seize the pleasure at once? — How often is happiness destroyed by preparation, foolish preparation!” ―Jane Austen

“I needed to stop being what everyone thought I was.” ―Sarah Addison Allen

Also Read: Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi