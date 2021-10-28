Read these quotes to feel relaxed

It is very easy to get overwhelmed or feel bogged down by responsibilities. As an adult, there are a number of tasks that we need to do every single day, regardless of how tired we may feel. At such times, what is most important is to take a breather, put your feet up and allow yourself to relax. So read these quotes to relax and rejuvenate.

“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. The best is yet to come." -Zig Ziglar

“Trust yourself. You've survived a lot, and you'll survive whatever is coming." -Robert Tew

“You cannot always control what goes on outside, but you can always control what goes on inside.” —Wayne Dyer

“Your mind will answer most questions if you learn to relax and wait for the answer.” —William S. Burroughs

“Not everything that weighs you down is yours to carry.” —Anonymous

“Anxiety is the dizziness of freedom.” ―Soren Kierkegaard

“Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are.” —Theodore Roosevelt

“Anxiety’s like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do, but it doesn’t get you very far.” —Jodi Picoult

“Life is ten per cent what you experience and ninety per cent how you respond to it.” —Anonymous

"Act the way that you want to feel." -Gretchen Rubin

“Every now and then go away, have a little relaxation, for when you come back to your work your judgment will be surer. Go some distance away because then the work appears smaller and more of it can be taken in at a glance and a lack of harmony and proportion is more readily seen.” -Leonardo da Vinci

“How much pain have cost us the evils which have never happened.” —Thomas Jefferson

“We must have a pie. Stress cannot exist in the presence of a pie.” —David Mamet

“Anxiety is a thin stream of fear trickling through the mind. If encouraged, it cuts a channel into which all other thoughts are drained.” —Arthur Somers Roche

“Nothing diminishes anxiety faster than action.” —Walter Anderson

Also Read: Quotes by Albert Einstein