Read these quotes on the importance of having a true friend

A true friend is someone who will never leave your side. They will never let you go through your sorrows alone and will make sure to make your happy times even happier. When you have a true friend they become a part of your family and you can be rest assured that there is someone out there in the big, bad world who is always looking out for you.

You know that you can confidently tackle any challenge and pass any obstacle because they have your back. Have a look at some quotes that perfectly describe the joy of having a true friend in your life.

“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” — Thomas J. Watson

“The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elisabeth Foley

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” — Anais Nin

“Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

“A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” — Unknown

“Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that.” — Ally Condie

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

“In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, for in the dew of little things the heart finds its morning and is refreshed.” — Khalil Gibran

“It’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters.” — Unknown

“To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” — Dr. Seuss

“A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.” — Unknown

“They may forget what you said, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” — Carl W. Buechner

“Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” — Amy Poehler

