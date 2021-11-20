Read these quotes on the joy of being a foodie

You can always rely on food to uplift your mood and brighten up your day. Good food is something that has the power to transform your day and make you feel happy and content. There are many people who simply love food. They live for food and are thus known as foodies! So if you are a foodie, then you will surely relate to these quotes below.

"First we eat, then we do everything else." - M.F.K. Fisher

"One of the very nicest things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating."- Luciano Pavarotti

"I hate people who are not serious about meals. It is so shallow of them." - Oscar Wilde

"Don't judge your taco by its price."- Hunter S. Thompson

"All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast." - John Gunther

"Life is uncertain. Eat dessert first."- Ernestine Ulmer

"People who love to eat are always the best people." - Julia Child

"Food is everything we are. It's an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma. It's inseparable from those from the get-go." - Anthony Bourdain

"I am not a great cook, I am not a great artist, but I love art, and I love food, so I am the perfect traveller." - Michael Palin

"A human being is primarily a bag for putting food into." - George Orwell

