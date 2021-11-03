Read these quotes by Michael Jackson

When it comes to dancing, there is one name that instantly comes to our minds and that name is Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson is a legend, to say the least! He is someone who has played a huge role in giving dance the kind of respect and importance that it deserves. He is known for his trademark moonwalk, catchy songs and offbeat dancing style.

So have a look at some quotes said by the genius himself.

“Lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons. The truth will win this marathon in court.”

“Children show me in their playful smiles the divine in everyone. This simple goodness shines straight from their hearts and only asks to be loved.”

“Please go for your dreams. Whatever your ideals, you can become whatever you want to become.”

“To give someone a piece of your heart, is worth more than all the wealth in the world.”

“I’m just like anyone. I cut and I bleed and I embarrass easily.”

“This world we live in is the dance of the creator. Dancers come and go in the twinkling of an eye, but the dance lives on.”

“You can’t hurt me, I found peace within myself.”

“The meaning of life is contained in every single expression of life. It is present in the infinity of forms and phenomena that exist in all of creation.”

“I’m going to search for my star until I find it. It’s hidden in the drawer of innocence, wrapped in a scarf of wonder.”

“If you enter this world knowing you are loved and you leave this world knowing the same, then everything that happens in between can be dealt with.”

