Read these quotes to never forget to smile when things get tough

Sure one is bound to face a lot of obstacles in their journey towards success. It is never an easy ride. There can be days when nothing goes your way and you somehow feel like giving up on everything. At such times, what is important is to always look at the bright side of things and to never forget to smile. A smile can instantly uplift your mood.

When you smile, you immediately give yourself reassurance that things will be fine. So have a look at some quotes that perfectly capture the beauty of a simple smile.

“The world always looks brighter from behind a smile.” — Unknown

“Smiling is definitely one of the best beauty remedies. If you have a good sense of humor and a good approach to life, that’s beautiful.”– Rashida Jones

“Smile, smile, smile at your mind as often as possible. Your smiling will considerably reduce your mind’s tearing tension.” – Sri Chinmoy

“Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.” — Mother Teresa

“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.” – Connie Stevens

“I love those who can smile in trouble.”- Leonardo da Vinci

“A warm smile is the universal language of kindness.” – William Arthur Ward

“Before you put on a frown, make absolutely sure there are no smiles available.” — Jim Beggs

¨Smile at strangers and you just might change a life.¨- Steve Maraboli

“Just for today, smile a little more.” — James A. Murphy

