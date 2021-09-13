Read these quotes to perk up your mood

Have you off-late been feeling low for no reason? Do you not feel motivated to put your best foot forward? This can be due to the unprecedented times that have turned our lives upside down and have altered our lifestyle. Living a fulfilling and happy life amidst a pandemic is not easy. At such times, what is needed is a boost of positivity.

So we have for you a list of quotes that will surely cheer you up and uplift your spirits. Have a look at some such quotes below.

“The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer somebody else up." —Mark Twain

“My mother always used to say: The older you get, the better you get, unless you’re a banana.” —Rose (Betty White), The Golden Girls

“Get up, dress up, show up, and never give up." —Regina Brett

“Don't look back. You’re not going that way." —Mary Engelbreit

“Never follow anyone else’s path. Unless you’re in the woods and you’re lost, and you see a path. Then, by all means, follow that path.” —Ellen DeGeneres

“Now the sky is overcast, but soon the sun will appear."

“Today you can do everything you want."

“There will be tough days but one day there will come a time when everything will be alright."​

“Turn adversity into triumph." —Cole Hatter

“Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles." —Charlie Chaplin

