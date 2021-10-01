Read these quotes on the sheer beauty of a hug

There is no such thing that is as comforting as a hug. A warm embrace has the power to heal all your wounds and make you forget all your troubles. When you hug someone you love, it makes you feel secure and safe. The hug gives you a much-needed reassurance that everything will be fine. So here are some quotes to soak in the sheer power of a hug!

“I will not play tug o’ war. I’d rather play hug o’ war. Where everyone hugs instead of tugs, Where everyone giggles and rolls on the rug, Where everyone kisses and everyone grins and everyone cuddles, and everyone wins.” ― Shel Silverstein

“A hug is a smile with arms, a laugh with a stronger grip.” ― Terri Guillemets

“Laughing together is as close as you can get to a hug without touching.” ― Gina Barreca

“With age, you get to a place where you don’t want to knock people out. You just want to give people a hug.” ― Vin Diesel

“Oh, I love hugging. I wish I was an octopus, so I could hug 10 people at a time!” ― Drew Barrymore

“There’s a long life ahead of you and it’s going to be beautiful, as long as you keep loving and hugging each other.” ― Yoko Ono

“Everybody needs a hug. It changes your metabolism.” ― Leo Buscaglia

“The good part of having six kids is, there’s always one who wants to hug you and say, ‘Daddy, I love you.'” ― John McEnroe

“A hug is a great gift – one size fits all, and it’s easy to exchange.” ― Unknown

“Hug while you can.” ― Jay Woodman

“Plunderous is the palate I gift to you, openly I hug the universe of our friendship expanding its outer limit.” ― Bradley Chicho

“A hug makes you feel good all day.” ― Kathleen Keating

“However long a hug lasts, it doesn’t last long enough.” ― Kyle Schmalenberg

“Sometimes all you can do is hug a friend tightly and wish that their pain could be transferred by touch to your own emotional hard drive.” ― Richelle E. Goodrich

“I love meeting people, and I know it’s so difficult for people to come up to me and introduce themselves, so when they do, I’ll grab them and hug them. It makes their day, you know? I love that, and I get positive energy from that.” ― Nicola Formichetti

