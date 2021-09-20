Read these quotes to soothe your anxious nerves

Anxiety is an unwelcomed guest that comes on its own. You may feel anxious due to unfulfilled desires, unhappiness, discontentment or lack of things to look forward to. Sometimes, it can also occur without any reason. No matter what the cause, anxiousness is something that can be dealt with by surrounding yourself with positive things and people.

So we have for you some quotes that you can read to get rid of the uneasiness and to calm your mind.

“Anxiety is the dizziness of freedom.” ―Soren Kierkegaard

“Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are.” —Theodore Roosevelt

“Anxiety’s like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do, but it doesn’t get you very far.” —Jodi Picoult

“Life is ten per cent what you experience and ninety per cent how you respond to it.” —Anonymous

“Tension is who you think you should be. Relaxation is who you are.” —Chinese proverb

“The time to relax is when you don’t have time for it.” —Sydney J. Harris

“When you feel overwhelmed, remember: A little at a time is how it gets done. One thing, one task, one moment at a time.” —Anonymous

“Surrender to what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be.” —Sonia Ricotti

“Sometimes letting things go is an act of far greater power than defending or hanging on.” —Eckhart Tolle

“The elimination diet: Remove anger, regret, resentment, guilt, blame and worry. Then watch your health, and life, improve.” —Charles Glassman

“Anxiety was born in the very same moment as mankind. And since we will never be able to master it, we will have to learn to live with it— just as we have learned to live with storms.” —Paulo Coelho

“Nothing is permanent in this wicked world—not even our troubles.” —Charlie Chaplin

“When you walk through a storm hold your head up high and don’t be afraid of the dark. At the end of the storm is a golden sky and the sweet silver song of a lark.” —Oscar Hammerstein II

“For us, there is only the trying. The rest is not our business.” —T.S. Eliot

“Actually spending ten minutes clearing off one shelf is better than fantasizing about spending a weekend cleaning out the basement.” —Gretchen Rubin

