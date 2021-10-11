Read these quotes on the true value of having a sibling

Sure, the people who do have a sibling are irked by them most of the time. They hate the fact that they need to share everything with your sibling and then fight a lot with them. But the people who don't have any siblings, can't help but be envious of them. They think that the people who have a sibling are lucky as they always have a friend.

So those of you who do have one, feel grateful for having a sibling with whom you can share your deepest secrets. Here are some quotes that will make you miss your sibling and compel you to give them a hug right now.

“Siblings: your only enemy you can’t live without.” – Anonymous

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” – Sam Levenson

“Siblings that say they never fight are most definitely hiding something.” – Lemony Snicket

“They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood.” – Karen White

“Siblings-the definition that comprises love, strife, competition and forever friends.” – Byron Pulsifer

“Power, that’s one thing, but love of family and of siblings is more important, is more powerful than any other power – at least earthly power, at least earthly power.” – Sander Levin

“I may fight with my siblings. But once you lay a finger on them, you’ll be facing me.” – Abby Slater

“Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” – James Patterson

”The advantage of growing up with siblings is that you become very good at fractions.” – Robert Brault

”Sibling relationships are complicated. All family relationships are. Look at Hamlet.” – Maurice Saatchi

