Read these quotes when things don’t seem to go your way

There can be times when it hasn’t been your day and nothing seems to go your way. You may feel dejected, annoyed, alone and sad. When somehow things don’t work out the way you want them to, you should remind yourself that things will eventually do work out in your favour. You might not see it right now, but this is all part of a bigger plan.

Have a look at these quotes that will help you to keep going, no matter how difficult things may seem.

“The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up." --Mark Twain

"Remember that guy that gave up? Neither does anyone else." --Unknown

"When you come to the edge of all that you know, you must believe one of two things: There will be ground to stand. Or you will grow wings to fly." --O.R. Melling

"Watch the sunrise at least once a year, put a lot of marshmallows in your hot chocolate, lie on your back and look at the stars, never buy a coffee table you can't put your feet on, never pass up a chance to jump on a trampoline, don't overlook life's small joys while searching for the big ones." --H. Jackson Brown Jr.

"When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hold on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn." --Harriet Beecher Stowe

"There's nothing wrong or evil about having a bad day. There's everything wrong with making others have to have it with you." --Neil Cavuto

"Someday everything will make perfect sense. So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason." --Unknown

"Some days you tame the tiger. And some days the tiger has you for lunch." --Tug McGraw

"You make mistakes. Mistakes don't make you." --Maxwell Maltz

“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all." --Dale Carnegie

"There is neither happiness nor unhappiness in this world; there is merely the comparison of one state to the other. Only a man who has felt ultimate despair is capable of feeling ultimate bliss." --Alexandre Dumas

"Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up." --Thomas Edison

"It's just a bad day. Not a bad life." --Unknown

"Problems are not stop signs; they are guidelines." --Robert Schuller

