Read these quotes when you feel all hope is lost

We often feel as if there is no end to the darkness. We feel lost, alone and helpless. This can be due to a bad experience, a mistake or a sudden failure. Such situations can easily trigger negative emotions in a person. But at such times, the most important thing is to keep reminding yourself that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Life is full of ups and downs and one should not give up after a bad experience. So we have for you some of the most inspiring quotes that you should read when you feel lost, helpless and hopeless.

“Life is like photography. You use the negatives to develop.” – Ziad K. Abdelnour

“We must accept finite disappointment, but we must never lose infinite hope.” – Martin Luther King

“Problems are not stop signs, they are guidelines.” – Robert Schuller

“When life knocks you down, try to land on your back. Because if you can look up, you can get up.” – Les Brown

“We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey.” – Kenji Miyazawa

“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.” – Louisa May Alcott

“The triumph can’t be had without the struggle.” – Wilma Rudolph

“The probability that we may fail in the struggle ought not to deter us from the support of a cause we believe to be just.” – Abraham Lincoln

“Everyone has inside them a piece of good news. The good news is you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is.” – Anne Frank

“Talent is cheaper than table salt. What separates the talented individual from the successful one is a lot of hard work.” – Stephen King

“It’s funny how, when things seem the darkest, moments of beauty present themselves in the most unexpected places.” – Karen Marie Moning

“Hard times don’t create heroes. It is during the hard times when the ‘hero’ within us is revealed.” – Bob Riley

“The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

“If you are going through hell, keep going.” – Winston Churchill

“If someone is strong enough to bring you down, show them you are strong enough to get back up.” – A. Josland

Also Read: International Dog Day 2021: 4 Reasons why dogs are man’s best friend