Real-world tips to stay upbeat and positive at work

Almost everyone enjoys their weekends over their weekdays that are spent in the office. But if you have been feeling the Monday blues set in more often lately and have been perpetually plagued by the anxiety of being perfect; then perhaps it’s time for a change. The pressure of constantly being productive may cause you to crash and burn at work. So, here are a few ways you can transform your attitude towards work to feel more fulfilled by it.

Set realistic goals

A lot of the times, people tend to cram too much work into one work day which causes them to burn the midnight oil and complete the tasks half-heartedly. However, a more productive way to approach this is to span out your tasks in the course of a week to ensure that you have enough time to do justice to each project. You would still be functioning in a streamlined manner and meeting your deadlines, minus the anxiety and stress.

Remember to celebrate small successes

Alas, too many workplaces function without a solid system of appreciation, support or appraisal. So, if you happen to be working without incentives, then make sure you celebrate minor successes every time you meet your targets or achieve a goal. It shall give you a sprinkling of joy and motivate you to do better.

Extend kindness and empathy to your colleagues

Perhaps you have been frequently feeling bristled by your co-workers, or maybe you have been comparing your workload to theirs and feeling envious of their job responsibilities. At such times, a dose of empathy may serve you well. Remember that everyone is hired to perform a diverse role with unique duties. Spending a minute to acknowledge the hard work they put in, can do wonders to lift your mood.

Lastly, you must remind yourself to squash petty complaints the moment you feel them coming up. Instead, give yourself a pat on the back for persevering in tough circumstances. Be sure to ask a co-worker or superior for help if you are feeling overwhelmed and remember that you are not alone.

