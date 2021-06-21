Reminiscing Milkha Singh: 12 quotes to remember the legacy he left behind

Legendary sprinter and India’s greatest athlete passed away recently due to Covid19 at the age of 91. Let us look at some of the famous quotes by Milkha Singh to reminisce the legendary man himself.

Milkha Singh is without a doubt one of the most respected figures of all time. He was a public figure who earned great prestige and medals during the span of his career. He was nicknamed The Flying Sikh because of his sprinting abilities. He was a former Indian track and field sprinter who began his career in the Indian Army and until 2013, he was the only Indian male athlete to win an individual athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Legendary sprinter and the greatest ever in the history of Indian sports, Asian Gold Medalist, Milkha Singh passed away last week on June 18 at the age of 91 due to Covid19. His wife, Nirmal Kaur too passed away On June 13 after suffering from Covid-19.

Milkha Singh was known not only for his accomplishments but also for his stark personality, sheer determination and courage for reaching the limits. Here are a few quotes from Milkha Singh that you can take inspiration from and remember the legend.

“You can achieve anything in life. It just depends on how desperate you are to achieve it.”

"Each of these moments brings back bitter sweet memories as they represent the different stages of my life, a life that has been kept afloat by my intense determination to triumph in my chosen vocation."

"When I reflect upon my life, I can clearly see how my passion for running has dominated my life. The images that flash through my mind are those running...running...running.."

"Discipline, hard work, will power...My experience made me so hard that I wasn’t even scared of death.”

"I was moved to tears by the thought that from being nobody the night before, I had become somebody."

"I would not stop till I had filled up a bucket with my sweat. I would push myself so much that in the end I would collapse and I would have to be admitted to hospital, I would pray to God to save me, promise that I would be more careful in future. And then I would do it all over again."

"My most enduring memory of that year is not the birth of India and Pakistan. I could not even comprehend what was happening. As a teenager from a backward village in Pakistan, I had never seen a cycle, car or train. I was completely bewildered at the turn of events. All that mattered was how to get my next meal, usually a roti and an onion."

"The track, to me, was like an open book, in which I could read the meaning and purpose of life. I revered it like I would the sanctum sanctorum in a temple, where the deity resided and before whom I would humbly prostrate myself as a devotee. To keep myself steadfast to my goal, I renounced all pleasures and distractions, to keep myself fit and healthy, and dedicated my life to the ground where I could practice and run. Running had thus become my God, my religion and my beloved."

"Don't be afraid of moving slowly, be afraid of standing still."

"Life of a sportsperson is hard, and then there will certainly be times when you might be tempted to quit or take shortcut but remember there are no shortcuts to success."

"Talent must be nurtured from a very young age for it to grow and flourish."

"Wherever I ran, India and Pakistan both ran with me."

Milkha Singh will forever be cherished in our hearts and remembered for his great words, hard work and dedication.

Also Read: International Yoga Day 2021: Practice these yoga poses to improve your overall health and wellbeing

Share your comment ×