Republic Day 2020: HERE's how you can watch the 71st Republic Day parade

Republic day is celebrate with zeal across India. If you want to enjoy the celebrations at home, then here's how you can watch the Republic Day parade at home.

Republic Day is celebrated in India with fervour and enthusiasm on January 26th every year. Indian Ministry of Defence organises a parade which is one of the largest and the most prestigious parades in India. The parade that will commence at 9:30 AM and will go on for three hours. It takes place at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The parade starts from Rashtrapati Bhavan and goes on until the India Gate via the Rajpath. The parade is a prestigious affair that is viewed by the audience all over the world. And if you are someone who wants to enjoy this parade at home, then here's how you can watch the parade at home.

The Republic Day parade ceremony can be watched live on the YouTube channel of Doordarshan, India's National Broadcaster. Doordarshan national television channel will also broadcast the event from New Delhi. The Republic Day parade will start from 9:30 AM. This year marks the eighth year when the channel will be seen broadcast the parade live.

The parade ceremony will begin with the hoisting of the national flag by the President of India- Ramnath Kovind. The national anthem will be played while everyone will be seen saluting salutes the national flag. As the President’s Bodyguard extends the National Salute, a 21-gun salute will be given. And the end of the parade is signified by a ‘beating retreat ceremony’.

