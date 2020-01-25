Republic Day 2020: THESE are traffic routes that you should avoid in New Delhi on January 26

Republic Day is celebrated with fervour and zeal in New Delhi. Read below to find out some traffic advisory given by the New Delhi police for January 26th.

On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect. The preparations of the Republic day are on in full swing. The main function is organised in New Delhi where the Ministry of Defence organises a parade before the President of India commencing from Rashtrapati Bhavan. And to make the event fruitful and hassle-free, like every year, the Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory. This traffic advisory is very useful for citizens in Delhi since it mentions the routes to avoid, suggests the alternate routes, bus terminating points, inter-state services and metro service restrictions.

As per the advisory, people also have advised to plan their road journeys and avoid the route of Republic Day Parade, from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

Below mentioned routes should be avoided on Republic Day.

There are traffic restrictions on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the Republic Day Parade is over.

Apart from this, no cross traffic is allowed at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the Republic Day Parade is over.

Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions, according to the traffic advisory.

Speaking about metra, the Delhi Metro Rail service will remain available for commuters at all the stations but boarding and deboarding will be allowed at select stations. The commuters will not be allowed to board and deboard at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations from 5 AM till 12 noon and Lok Kalyan Marg from 8:45 AM to 12 noon on January 26.

Apart from this, high-security arrangements in place and border checking, the security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy footfall areas are being taken.

