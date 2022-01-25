Republic Day wishes to send your loved ones

Republic Day celebrates India's spirit of independence and individuality. The Republic Day Parade is the main attraction on this day. People from many parts of the world especially visit India during this time to witness the grandeur of the celebrations of the Republic Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. Every year, the President distributes Padma Awards to the civilians of India, which is the second-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna.

This day marks the celebration of the empowerment of Indian citizens to select their own government. It is a national holiday commemorating the process of creating the Indian Constitution.

This year, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day with the same zeal and fervour as in previous years. We have compiled a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones to make them feel proud of their country.

Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed lives for us. Happy Republic Day

Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2022.

May the brave leaders of our glorious nation guide us to peace and prosperity so that we can hold our heads high and be proud of our country. We salute the work they did for this country on this day. Happy Republic Day!

Let’s recall the sacrifice of the true heroes of the nation. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Let’s promise to build a nation that is strong, developed, independent, capable, and sets an example for the world. Happy Republic Day 2022!

One nation. One vision. Happy Republic Day.

A thousand salutes to all in this great nation of ours. May we make it become even more prosperous and great. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Also Read: 4 Recipes to stunning tricolor sweets you can make for Republic Day