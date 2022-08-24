Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani: 3 Reasons why Pisces and Libra are compatible in a marriage

Anil Kapoor's younger daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani hitched in August 2021. Even though Rhea Kapoor is extremely shy in nature but she has always talked openly about her relationship and their love story left their fans completely awestruck. Their long-time relationship of about 13 years makes people believe in the power of love and their sparkling chemistry and magical ceremony are a huge inspiration for many couples out there. As per the zodiacal hints, the pair of Pisces and Libra is considered as the most romantic. Libra is ruled by Venus and therefore this sign extremely loves to curate partnerships that are long-lasting whereas Pisces is ruled by Neptune which sparks fantasy and creativity into the relationship. When this air and water sign meet, they fabricate a fairy tale relationship that has the perfect balance of romance, passion and emotional strings, making them a powerful couple and a resilient relationship that lasts a lifetime.

Read on to find out 3 Reasons why Pisces and Libra are compatible in a marriage.

1. They both fulfil each other in every sense

These sun signs love the idea of being in love and therefore their match is ideal. They both have the potential to fall in love at first sight and can reserve their life to their partner as they are fuelled by each other in apt ways. Right from trust, honesty and communication- these signs have all the traits that can make a relationship work beautifully. They both make efforts in doing and planning artistic dates for each other and are quite appreciative of the efforts made by their partner.

2. Formulates an intense emotional bond that is everlasting

Once they identify that their interests are mutual, even though these two take enough time and love to start with a profound friendship so that they don’t have to suffer from any sort of problems falling for each other and then head towards a committed relationship. The intense bond of their friendship maintains the sparkling glow of their relationship while fabricating an emotional bond that is as deep as passionate.

3. Both Pisces and Libra are caring and amiable

These two zodiac signs love to be at peace all the time which is why they take every step towards each other with utmost caution and plan the relationship things by keeping their partner’s perspective in mind, consequently, saving them from the clutter, emotional chaos and drama.

Both Pisces and Libra are quite compatible since they know how to balance and complete each other. Moreover, they both know the value of love and being loved which transforms their love affair into a fairy tale romance.

